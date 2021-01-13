TODAY |

CCTV shows dramatic moment light plane smashes into ground

Source:  1 NEWS

A pilot of a light plane remarkably survived a crash which saw his Cessna smash dramatically into the ground in Long Island in the United States.

Remarkably the pilot survived the crash, which occurred on Long Island. Source: Town of Oyster Bay/Supervisor Joseph Saladino

The crash in the town of Oyster Bay occurred earlier this week, and was captured on CCTV smashing into a fence at an old recycling plant.

The pilot, 57, had reported engine problems shortly before the very rough touch-down, which saw him narrowly avoid a concrete abutment.

“Clearly, God’s blessings played a role here because it did not come down in a populated area, did not come down on a house, or on a street with moving cars,” Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino told CBS New York.

The pilot suffered broken bones in his back, legs and ribs but is expected to recover. 

