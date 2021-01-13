CCTV shows dramatic moment light plane smashes into ground

A pilot of a light plane remarkably survived a crash which saw his Cessna smash dramatically into the ground in Long Island in the United States.

The crash in the town of Oyster Bay occurred earlier this week, and was captured on CCTV smashing into a fence at an old recycling plant.

The pilot, 57, had reported engine problems shortly before the very rough touch-down, which saw him narrowly avoid a concrete abutment.

“Clearly, God’s blessings played a role here because it did not come down in a populated area, did not come down on a house, or on a street with moving cars,” Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino told CBS New York.