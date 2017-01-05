CCTV: Schoolgirls somehow escape serious injury after being hit by out of control truck

Two girls who were hit by a truck hurtling toward them sustained no severe injuries in a city in east China, with the frightening scene captured by surveillance camera.

At about 7am on December 23, the two girls were waiting to cross a street on their way to school in Zhangbaling Township, Mingguang City.

Suddenly, they ran backwards and a truck came hurtling toward them.

The girls were hit and ended up falling on the ground. The truck came to a halt after skidding six to seven meters and turned 180 degrees.

One girl got up after the accident and the other sat there crying. The driver got out the truck to check on them.

Traffic police officers arrived at the scene and called an ambulance to send the injured to the hospital.

"Our investigation on the spot indicates the truck lost control because its driver was speeding when he crossed the slippery intersections and failed to handle this emergency properly," said Sun Antai, a traffic police officer of Mingguang City.

"All these combined caused the accident, and the truck driver is held fully responsible for the accident."

Luckily, after examination, only one girl suffered a fracture in her arm and the other one suffered no injury.

"The two pupils took actions to evade being hit by the truck after they became aware of the danger," said Zhang Yongjun, another traffic police officer of Mingguang City.

"In addition, the gravity center of the truck shifted to its rear part after it drifted out of control , which helped mitigate the injury."