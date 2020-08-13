TODAY |

CCTV footage shows Beirut blast shockwave severely damaging hospital

Source:  Associated Press

CCTV footage capturing the moment the blast in Beirut Port hit the St. George University Medical Center shows the shockwave destroying the hospital.

Last week’s explosion caused widespread damage to the St George Hospital, Beirut’s oldest. Source: Reuters

The footage shows the explosion shattering windows and ripping doors from their frames in the hospital wards.

The video also shows the aftermath of the explosion as injured patients and staff gather outside the hospital for medical attention.

The hospital said four of its nurses died in the blast, as well as 12 patients and visitors.

The hospital, which now remains largely damaged and empty, evacuated more than 230 patients to other hospitals on the day of the explosion.

Last week's catastrophic explosion killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.

It is believed to have been caused by a fire that ignited thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in the city's port for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top political and security officials.

