CCTV footage captures a parent's worst nightmare, as man snatches two-year-old girl off busy Indian street

Every parents worst nightmare was caught on CCTV in India, when a 30-year-old man was caught snatching up a two-year-old girl and making off with her while she was playing outside her father's sweet shop.

The footage shows the accused man Sandeep Parab walking down a footpath in Sakinaka, India, before picking up the girl and walking casually off screen.

The Hindustan Times reports that police arrested Parab after watching the CCTV footage of the incident.

Police were then able to locate the young girl and her alleged abductor only six hours after the event took place.

