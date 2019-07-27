CCTV captures teens wanted over Canadian murders

Canadian authorities have released surveillance video from a store in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan that shows the two suspects in the killing an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.

The suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were originally considered missing persons and became suspects in the case earlier this week.

The video shows them walking through the store and then exiting. Schmegelsky is dressed in army fatigues.

Schmegelsky's father, Alan Schmegelsky, said Wednesday that he expected the nationwide manhunt to end in the death of his son, who he said is on "a suicide mission."

The victims' bodies were found in two places in northern British Columbia last week.

They have been identified as American Chynna Deese, 24, Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver.