TODAY |

CCTV captures teens wanted over Canadian murders

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Canadian authorities have released surveillance video from a store in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan that shows the two suspects in the killing an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.

The suspects, 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were originally considered missing persons and became suspects in the case earlier this week.

The video shows them walking through the store and then exiting. Schmegelsky is dressed in army fatigues.

Schmegelsky's father, Alan Schmegelsky, said Wednesday that he expected the nationwide manhunt to end in the death of his son, who he said is on "a suicide mission."

The victims' bodies were found in two places in northern British Columbia last week.

They have been identified as American Chynna Deese, 24, Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and Leonard Dyck, 64, of Vancouver.

Canadian police said today they will conduct a door-to-door canvas in two communities in Manitoba over the next three days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The teenagers are suspects in the killing of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
2
The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.
Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
3
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
4
Steamroller
Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley road roller rampage
5
The teenagers are suspects in the killing of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.
CCTV captures teens wanted over Canadian murders
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Four teenagers charged over attack on lesbian couple on bus in London
A 2kg gold nugget found by an Australian retiree near Ballarat in 2019.

Aussie retiree finds 2kg gold nugget worth about $130k

Jay-Z pulls out of 50th anniversary Woodstock festival

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

House panel to ask court for Mueller grand jury material