 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


CCTV captures moment terrified people flee from gunman’s bullets in Italy

share

Source:

Associated Press

Suspect Luca Traini opened fire near Macerata in what is alleged to be a racial hate crime.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

00:37
2
The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.

'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

3
Police car generic.

Man facing murder charge after 16-year-old female found dead in Dunedin

00:29
4

'I've never felt love and happiness like this'- Kylie Jenner gives birth to daughter

00:31
5
The hilarious clip has gone viral since being posted online last month.

'It's a vicious thing bro' – Whakatane man in hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue

02:30
It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

Watch: Passionate powhiri greets Jacinda Ardern and fellow MPs onto Waitangi's upper marae

It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.

Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

Ms Ardern will be the first female prime minister to speech from the porch of Te Whare Runanga at the Treaty Grounds.


00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 