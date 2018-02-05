 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


CCTV captures moment suspected right-wing extremist opens fire in Italy

share

Source:

Associated Press

A right-wing extremist suspected in the shooting rampage that wounded six Africans in central Italy was "lucid and determined, aware of what he had done" and exhibited no remorse for his actions, an Italian law enforcement official said today.

Suspect Luca Traini opened fire near Macerata in what is alleged to be a racial hate crime.
Source: Associated Press

Luca Traini, 28, remained jailed as police investigated him on multiple counts of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of "racial hatred" for the Saturday night (Sunday NZT) attacks in the Italian city of Macerata.

The five men and one woman were wounded in the two-hour drive-by shooting spree were from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia and Mali, according to RAI state television.

Italian authorities said they seized Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf," other publications linked to Nazism and a flag with a Celtic cross, a symbol commonly used by white supremacists, from Traini's home Sunday (Monday morning NZT).

Traini, who is Italian, was an unsuccessful candidate last year in a local election for the anti-migrant Northern League political party. Italy's ANSA news agency quoted acquaintances saying he previously had ties with the neo-fascist Forza Nuova and CasaPound parties.

Photographs released by police showed Traini with a neo-Nazi tattoo prominently on his forehead and an Italian flag tied around his neck.

Colonel Michele Roberti, the Carabineri commander in Macerata, told Sky TG24 that Traini demonstrated no remorse for the two-hour rampage and "it's likely that he carried out this crazy gesture as a sort of retaliation, a sort of vendetta" for the gruesome slaying of a teenager a few days earlier.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

00:37
2
The NZ First MP holds an annual Waitangi party which goes heavy on the seafood.

'Completely lost on me' – Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy means she missed out on Shane Jones' seafood spread

3
Police car generic.

Man facing murder charge after 16-year-old female found dead in Dunedin

00:29
4

'I've never felt love and happiness like this'- Kylie Jenner gives birth to daughter

00:31
5
The hilarious clip has gone viral since being posted online last month.

'It's a vicious thing bro' – Whakatane man in hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue

Jacinda Ardern's Government is now in full stride, despite a slump in business confidence.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed onto Marae at Waitangi ahead of historic speech

Ms Ardern will be the first female prime minister to speech from the porch of Te Whare Runanga at the Treaty Grounds.


00:35
The Prime Minister says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

'Protest won't bother me' – Jacinda Ardern upbeat ahead of historic Waitangi address

The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.

00:36
Mike Daisley says people should be very cautious, as rivers in New Zealand can rise and flow very quickly.

'Wait it out' - caution urged after tragic drowning of teens in swollen West Auckland river

New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.

02:36
Only seven survivors have been found and family members have attended a church service in Auckland.

Opinion: How many more preventable disasters do we need to see in the Pacific?

1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.

02:42
Two teenage boys swimming with three others were swept away and drowned.

Watch: 'It was a miracle' - intensive care paramedic describes difficult Waitakere rescue operation

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 