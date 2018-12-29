Cave diving heroes, Monty Python star included in Queen's Honours List

British divers who rescued young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand are among those being recognized in Britain's New Year's Honours List, along with 1960s model Twiggy and Monty Python star Michael Palin.

Twiggy, a model who shot to stardom during the Beatles era, will become a Dame - the female equivalent of a knight - while Python, whose second career has seen him become an acclaimed travel documentary maker, receives a knighthood.

Jim Carter, who played the acerbic Mr Carson in Downton Abbey is also recognized, as is filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of Inception and Dunkirk, and best-selling author Philip Pullman, creator of the Dark Materials trilogy.

The list released today also names 43 people who responded to extremist attacks in Manchester and London in 2017.