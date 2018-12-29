TODAY |

Cave diving heroes, Monty Python star included in Queen's Honours List

Associated Press
Topics
World
Movies
UK and Europe

British divers who rescued young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand are among those being recognized in Britain's New Year's Honours List, along with 1960s model Twiggy and Monty Python star Michael Palin.

Twiggy, a model who shot to stardom during the Beatles era, will become a Dame - the female equivalent of a knight - while Python, whose second career has seen him become an acclaimed travel documentary maker, receives a knighthood.

Jim Carter, who played the acerbic Mr Carson in Downton Abbey is also recognized, as is filmmaker Christopher Nolan, director of Inception and Dunkirk, and best-selling author Philip Pullman, creator of the Dark Materials trilogy.

The list released today also names 43 people who responded to extremist attacks in Manchester and London in 2017.

Filming of the British comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" at the old castle of Dounne in Scotland. The crew dressed as medieval knights during shooting of the film which is based on King Arthur and his knights of the Round Table. Pictured are Michael Palin as Sir Galahad and Carol Cleveland who played Zoot and Dingo. 10th May 1974. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Michael Palin dresses as a medieval knight during shooting of Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1974. Source: Getty

John Volanthen told media divers were just doing their job as he touched down at Heathrow airport. Source: Breakfast
Topics
World
Movies
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australian woman complains to UN over New Zealand's treatment of non-citizens
2
Side shot of a police car
Woman, 72, charged for wrong-way crash on SH1 overnight that killed motorcyclist
3
The incident occurred at the intersection of SH 41 and Pukawa Road, in Omori, at 12.10pm.
Two people injured in two-car crash near Taupō
4
Justine Damond
Attorneys for US cop who shot Australian cite moon position in request to examine vehicle
5
Niwa diver explores ancient sunken forest in North Island
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Justine Damond

Attorneys for US cop who shot Australian cite moon position in request to examine vehicle
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from the referee during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan. Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match earlier this season, Ronaldo writes on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!". (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

'No place in football' for racist monkey noises directed at Napoli defender, FIFPro says

Boston Marathon bomber's lawyers want death sentence tossed out

Brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja back behind bars after breaching his bail