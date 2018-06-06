 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Caught on video: Asteroid slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A meteorite has been filmed falling to Earth on a farm in rural South Africa.

Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.
Source: Barend Swanepoel

East Coast Radio reports the incident happened at the weekend close to Ottosdal in the northwest of the country.

A night-time CCTV camera set up on the farm of Barend Swanepoel caught the flaming object coming down and then disappearing as it hit the ground.

It was estimated by Arizona's Catalina Sky Survey that the meteorite was travelling at a speed of about 17 km/s, which equates to 61200km/h - roughly 50 times the speed of sound.

Related

Space

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira


2
Auckland Zoo lion Kura

Take a look back on the lives of Auckland Zoo's beloved lions Kura and Amira

3
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

4
NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Blues or Maroons? Aussie pundits write off Queensland as no chance in Origin 1 tonight

5
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


01:00
The Zoo speaks to TVNZ 1's SUNDAY programme about the decision to put down Kura and Amira.

The last of the pride: Auckland Zoo euthanises beloved lions Kura and Amira

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 