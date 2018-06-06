Caught on video: Asteroid slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

Source:
A meteorite has been filmed falling to Earth on a farm in rural South Africa.
East Coast Radio reports the incident happened at the weekend close to Ottosdal in the northwest of the country.
A night-time CCTV camera set up on the farm of Barend Swanepoel caught the flaming object coming down and then disappearing as it hit the ground.
It was estimated by Arizona's Catalina Sky Survey that the meteorite was travelling at a speed of about 17 km/s, which equates to 61200km/h - roughly 50 times the speed of sound.
