'It caught up like a matchstick' - man describes how he and his elderly aunt escaped London apartment block fire

A man has described the moment he and his 68-year-old aunt escaped their home after fire ripped through a residential tower block in Ladbroke Grove, West London today.

The resident lived on the 17th floor, and told journalist Assed Baig from UK's Channel4.com he could smell smoke but did not hear any alarms ringing.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the London fire here.

The man said he looked out the window and saw fire "blazing" and climbing up the building swiftly enveloping cladding.

"It just caught up like a matchstick."

"I woke [the aunt] up... and we started to come down the stairs, step by step. There was already smoke in the stairwell."

"As soon as we came outside and looked at the building, the whole building on one side... all the way to the top was on fire."