Cats in part of Melbourne to be subject to curfews

A local government council in Melbourne has moved to ban cats from straying from their properties under a new cat curfew law which comes into effect on October 1.

Cat, file image. Source: istock.com

The Knox City Council made the move under its Domestic Animal Management Plan 2017-2021, which it said was supported by 85 per cent of people surveyed, according to Nine News.

It means residents’ cats cannot leave their owner’s properties at all over a 24-hour period.

If they stray, owners face a fine, firstly of $91 for a first escape but if it happens again subsequent fines will be $545.

However, for the first six months after the rule comes into effect there will be an amnesty, while the community comes to grips with the change.

The council plans to issues warnings instead of fines and focus on education during this period.

The new rule applies to the 7000 cats that are registered with the council.

Residents have had mixed opinions, one owner says it’s going to be tricky trying to keep her feline at home.

"We try to keep our cat in our yard, but sometimes he's naughty and runs away or runs into the neighbour's yard," Franklin's owner Madeline White told 9News.

"We walk him on a sort of lead, and he did eventually graduate off the lead because he's really well behaved," White said.

"And then we've found in the last few weeks that he just keeps jumping fences or running across the road.

"To think that I could get charged $500, just because my cat has run across the street is a bit ... it's stressful.

"It's quite a lot of money."

But environmentalists have applauded the move.

"It's no different to any other pet you might own so why should they just roam free," Knox resident Nick Gaertner said.

The Mayor for Knox City Council says the new law is meant to protect both felines as well as local wildlife.

"Much like the rules for dogs and other pets, cats won't be allowed to roam freely from their owners' property. When allowed to roam cats are at a much higher risk of illness and injury," she said in a statement.