Catholic church in Paris goes digital with contactless payment during collection

The Catholic church is going digital in Paris.

Trying to adapt "to new technologies to anticipate the gradual disappearance of cash money," the Paris diocese says it will introduce a system allowing contactless card payments during Sunday's mass at Saint Francois de Molitor, a church located in an upscale and conservative Paris neighborhood.

The Paris diocese explained on Thursday that five connected collection baskets with a traditional design will be handed out to mass attenders during the service.

They will choose on a screen the amount they want to donate — from around three to 16 New Zealand dollars — and their payment will be processed in "one second."

The diocese insists "this new gesture remains extremely close to the usual" one, yet parishioners will still be able to use cash for their donations.

