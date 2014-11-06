Catholic church in Paris goes digital with contactless payment during collection

The Catholic church is going digital in Paris.

Visa PayWave Source: Fair Go

Trying to adapt "to new technologies to anticipate the gradual disappearance of cash money," the Paris diocese says it will introduce a system allowing contactless card payments during Sunday's mass at Saint Francois de Molitor, a church located in an upscale and conservative Paris neighborhood.

The Paris diocese explained on Thursday that five connected collection baskets with a traditional design will be handed out to mass attenders during the service.

They will choose on a screen the amount they want to donate — from around three to 16 New Zealand dollars — and their payment will be processed in "one second."