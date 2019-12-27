Category 1 Cyclone Sarai strengthening as it approaches Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Sarai was declared a category one system at three o'clock this morning by the Fiji Metservice with forecasters predicting it will strengthen to category two storm before it reaches Fiji tomorrow.

Cyclone Sarai was declared a category 1 system by the Fiji Metservice at 3am today. Source: Fiji MetService

The Fiji Meteorology Service said Tropical Cyclone Sarai is moving south at 35 km/h.

The cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 km/h.

The Fiji Met Service said heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

Fiji Disaster Management Office updates



Fiji Airways has cancelled some flights and the cruise operator South Sea Cruises has cancelled all day cruises within the Mamanuca and Yasawa Island Groups.

Goundar Shipping Services, Interlink Shipping Line Limited and Patterson Brothers Shipping Company Limited have also cancelled all their trips until further notice.

The Disaster Management Office said divisional emergency centres are now activated.