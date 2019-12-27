TODAY |

Category 1 Cyclone Sarai strengthening as it approaches Fiji

Source: 

Tropical Cyclone Sarai was declared a category one system at three o'clock this morning by the Fiji Metservice with forecasters predicting it will strengthen to category two storm before it reaches Fiji tomorrow.

Cyclone Sarai was declared a category 1 system by the Fiji Metservice at 3am today. Source: Fiji MetService

The Fiji Meteorology Service said Tropical Cyclone Sarai is moving south at 35 km/h.

The cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 km/h.

The Fiji Met Service said heavy rain may lead to flash flooding.

Fiji Disaster Management Office updates

Fiji Airways has cancelled some flights and the cruise operator South Sea Cruises has cancelled all day cruises within the Mamanuca and Yasawa Island Groups.

Goundar Shipping Services, Interlink Shipping Line Limited and Patterson Brothers Shipping Company Limited have also cancelled all their trips until further notice.

The Disaster Management Office said divisional emergency centres are now activated.

It said the general public are advised to observe the tropical cyclone alerts and warnings issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services.

rnz.co.nz

World
Weather News
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Snake shirt on a plane: Kiwi lad ordered to change 'anxiety'-causing garment at airport
2
Another child dies amid Samoa measles outbreak, bringing death toll to 81
3
Indonesia, Thailand mark 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean tsunami that killed 230k people
4
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
5
Christmas celebrations devastated as Philippines typhoon kills 20 people
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:46

More clashes in Hong Kong between police, demonstrators on Christmas Day

01:56

Pope Francis airs his concerns over global treatment of migrants in Christmas speech

00:32

Helicopters douse flames as fire destroys over 200 homes in Chile

Student honoured as Jedi in Star Wars book after saving classmates from shooting