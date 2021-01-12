Cat-seeking gunman wearing military-style clothing threatens animal shelter worker in Melbourne

A man in military-style clothing threatened a Melbourne animal shelter worker with an assault rifle and demanded to know "where the cats were", police allege.

Lost Dogs' Home at Cranbourne West, southeast of Melbourne. Source: Google Maps

They say the alleged offender, aged in his 50s and dressed in "tactical style camouflage clothing" including a mask and helmet, approached the on-call ranger in the car park of the Lost Dogs' Home at Cranbourne West, southeast of Melbourne, about 10.20pm yesterday (12.20am Tuesday NZT).

Senior Sergeant Glen Cruse said the ranger wound down the window of her vehicle, thinking the man was an officer.

He then walked her into the shelter at gunpoint, tied her hands with cable ties, demanded to know "where the cats were" before leaving without taking anything.

He remains on the run.

"The circumstances are a little bizarre but it's really concerning (he) has confronted someone like that in the middle of the night, dressed the way he was and armed with a firearm," Sgt Cruse told reporters.

"He threatened to use the firearm on her if she didn't comply."

The woman, in her 20s, was able to free herself and raise the alarm.

Sgt Cruse said she didn't suffer any injuries but had been left shaken by the incident.

"It's very traumatising to be confronted like that in a dark, remote location," he said.

"What she's gone through and ... how she was able to deal with the situation and communicate with the offender and notify police - it's very brave."

The incident has left the Lost Dogs' Home "shocked and extremely concerned", with the company thanking the community for the outpouring of support for its staff.

"The home has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence against our staff in any shape or form," it said in a statement to AAP.

"Our main priority is the welfare of our staff and we are providing all the support possible to the animal transport team member who was a victim in this horrendous ordeal."

It is aiding Victoria Police's efforts to catch the armed man and confirmed no animals were harmed.

The man's motivations remain unknown, but appear to be linked to a desire to rescue animals.

"He was asking about where the cats were stored and talking about (how) a lot of animals are killed," Sgt Cruse said.

"(He) seems to have the belief that potentially animals are treated in a cruel way and killed on the premises."