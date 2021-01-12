TODAY |

Cat-seeking gunman charged over kidnapping of Melbourne animal shelter worker

Source:  AAP

A man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a Melbourne animal shelter worker with an assault rifle and demanded to know "where the cats were".

Lost Dogs' Home at Cranbourne West, southeast of Melbourne. Source: Google Maps

Police yesterday charged the 44-year-old Langwarrin man with kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, false imprisonment and firearm offences.

The alleged victim, 23, was parked outside The Lost Dogs' Home in Cranbourne West about 10.20pm on Monday (12.20am yesterday NZT) when the man, dressed in tactical-style camouflage, allegedly threatened her with a rifle.

Police allege the man walked her into the animal welfare property at gunpoint, tied her hands with cable ties and asked "where the cats were" before leaving without taking anything.

The woman, who wasn't physically injured, was able to free herself and raise the alarm.

The man is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

As part of the investigation police also raided properties in Langwarrin and Carrum Downs and seized three firearms.

Yesterday, Senior Sergeant Glen Cruse said the man's motivations were unknown but appeared to be linked to a desire to rescue animals.

"He was asking about where the cats were stored and talking about (how) a lot of animals are killed," Sgt Cruse said.

"(He) seems to have the belief that potentially animals are treated in a cruel way and killed on the premises."

