Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops

Associated Press
Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.

Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighbourhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted "strolling on residential gutters" yesterday.

A panther walks on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France. Source: Associated Press

Photos taken after the fire brigade's arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.

The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn't clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.

A panther on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France. Source: Associated Press
