Cassette tapes make 'nostalgic' comeback amid lockdown in Manchester

Cassette tapes are making a surge in popularity in central Manchester as music streaming takes a backseat.

Figures show a rise in sales over the past year, the BBC reports.

Alex Tadros, from Mars Tapes, believes one of the reasons for the comeback could be due to bands and musicians looking for alternatives to streaming platforms.

Customers call it “nostalgic” despite memories of having to unspool tape ribbons during a malfunction.

Music retailers 1 NEWS spoke to say the revival hasn’t reached New Zealand shores yet and most tapes currently sold are to fans of a certain vintage.