Cases from new virus outbreak in China rise to 440, with nine confirmed dead

Source:  Associated Press

China said today that the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to nine.

Meanwhile the first case of the respiratory illness has been confirmed in the United States. Source: Nine

Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday and all the deaths had been in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the new coronavirus were reported in December.

Li said that marked an increase of 149 confirmed cases.

He said Japan and South Korea had confirmed one case each and Thailand three.

The US and Taiwan also confirmed one case each today.

Fears man in isolation in Brisbane may have coronavirus after trip to China

One person is also in isolation in Brisbane over fears they may have contracted the virus.

