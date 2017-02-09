Cars explode and burn as violent protests over police abuse continue in Paris

Protesters burned cars and menaced security forces in an eruption of violence in a Paris suburb overnight over a young black man allegedly being raped by a police baton, and authorities said 17 people were being charged.

Six adults would be tried in immediate hearings in a suburb court today under charges of "ambush" or "acts of violence and gathering with weapons," while 11 minors were to be presented to a juvenile court judge for alleged ambush, the prosecutor's office in Bobigny said.

Police initially detained 26 people during the pre-dawn outburst in which a police car and other vehicles were set afire in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a working class suburb northeast of Paris.

At one point, police encircled by an angry crowd fired warning shots into the air using real bullets, according to French press reports.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters raced to restore order after several shops were reported damaged and garbage bins burned in Aulnay-sous-Bois, which has a large minority population.

Authorities are wary of unrest in France's poor towns, remembering the fiery 2005 riots that spread through France - beginning in the Paris suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois and hopscotching through social housing around the country.

The latest violence was a show of outrage in support of a young black man who authorities allege was sodomized with a police officer's baton last week during a spate of identity checks as part of a police operation targeting drug traffickers.