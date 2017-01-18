 

'To carry his lifeless body, that hurt' - child killed in horrifying US pit bull attack

Associated Press

Police say they have arrested the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop today.

Mr Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.

Three pit bulls mauled the trio of children as they walked to their school bus stop in the US.
Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Neighbour Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.

Another resident told a local TV station that he carried the dead child's body.

"To carry his lifeless body, that hurt me," he said.

Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

