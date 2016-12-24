Carrie Fisher in a stable condition, Star Wars star's mother says

Messages of goodwill have poured in for Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who has spent Christmas in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency on a flight the day before.

Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds posted to Twitter today saying she is in a "stable condition".

"Princess Leia can survive anything!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Hold on, Carrie Fisher. We're taking you into 2017 with us," wrote another.

Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he was "sending all our love."

Todd Fisher, the actress' brother, said Saturday that his sister is receiving excellent care, but that he could not classify her condition.

He had earlier told The Associated Press that she had been stabilised and was out of the emergency room. In a subsequent interview he said many details about her condition or what caused the medical emergency are unknown.

Fans on Twitter hoped she would pull through. One wrote: "Carrie Fisher survived alcoholism, addiction, depression, bipolar disorder & 60 years in Hollywood. If anyone can survive 2016, it's her." The actress' former co-star Peter Mayhew, who played "Star Wars" character Chewbacca, called her "everyone's favorite princess right now."

And Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo opposite Fisher, in a statement said: "I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."

Fisher, 60, experienced medical trouble during a flight on Saturday from London and was treated by paramedics immediately after the plane landed in Los Angeles, according to reports citing unnamed sources.

Todd Fisher said much of what had been reported about the incident was speculation.