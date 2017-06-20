 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Carrie Fisher autopsy reveals cocaine was in her system when she collapsed on plane

share

Source:

AAP

Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

The drugs are described as a contributing factor, but the LA coroner says the exact cause of death in unknown.
Source: US ABC

The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

It also found traces of heroin, other opiates and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the "Star Wars" actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher passed away today at the age of 60.

Source: Associated Press

Coroner's officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors. A news release issued Friday mentioned drugs were found in Fisher's system, but it did not provide details.

Monday's full report contains a detailed explanation of the results, such as why investigators believe Fisher took cocaine at least three days before her flight.

"At this time the significance of cocaine cannot be established in this case," the report states.

It also states that while heroin is detectable in the system for a briefer period of time, investigators could not determine when Fisher, 60, took it or the ecstasy. Toxicology tests also found other opiates in Fisher's system, including morphine, although the report states the morphine could have been a byproduct of heroin.

"Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane accompanied by vomiting and with a history of sleep apnea. Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher's blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death," the report states.

Among the factors that contributed to Fisher's death was buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries, the coroner's office said last week.

A phone message left for Fisher's brother, Todd, was not immediately returned.

Todd Fisher said Friday he was not surprised that drugs may have contributed to his sister's death.

"I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs," Todd Fisher said. He noted that his sister wrote extensively about her drug use, and that many of the drugs she took were prescribed by doctors to try to treat her mental health conditions.

Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at 13, used LSD by 21 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 24. She was treated with electroshock therapy and medication.

"I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs," Todd Fisher said.

He said his sister's heart condition was probably worsened by her smoking habit, as well as the medications she took. "If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it," he said.

Related

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Chiefs first five Stephen Donald makes a break during the rugby union match - Chiefs v Wales played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 14 June 2016. Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Lions draw first blood against the Chiefs in Hamilton

00:31
2
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

3
A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

01:00
4
The Clutha-Southland MP has been in the headlines over allegations relating to a staffer in his electorate office.

Watch: Embattled MP Todd Barclay fronts press after day of explosive revelations - apologises for any misleading answers but won't discuss future

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ