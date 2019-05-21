Care worker inherits $90 million UK estate after DNA test proves his lineage

A care worker has inherited a sprawling country estate in the UK, after a DNA test proved he was the rightful heir.

Jordan Adlard Rogers, 31, is adapting to his new life as owner of the 1536-acre Penrose National Trust estate after the death of Charles Rogers from a drug overdose in August last year.

Jordan had long been battling to have a DNA test to prove he was Charles' son, but it wasn't until his death that a test was carried out confirming his long held belief to be true.

Speaking to Cornwall Live, Jordan talked about wanting to learn more about his heritage now he has moved into the estate with his partner and their newborn son.

"I haven’t been here long and don’t know all the ins and outs but have been able to piece some of the puzzle together," he said.

"Charles never actually lived in the estate. He lived in one of the estate’s farmhouses as his mum lived here so he never got the chance to inherit it. They died two weeks apart and his brother was also in line to live in the estate before him.

"It’d got to the point when he gave up on himself and was living in his car instead of his house as it was such a mess.

"The Rogers family gave the National Trust 46 cottages and a couple of farms and now the Rogers Family Trust produces income for the life tenant."

Speaking about his plans now, Jordan says he wants to use his new found wealth, said to be worth just over $90 million, to help others.

"I’m now starting to get my feet under the table here. People say I’m lucky but I would trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son. Maybe then he might have taken a different path.

"I don’t need to work anymore so want to set up a charity and help the Porthleven and Helston communities.