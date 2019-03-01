Cardinal Pell denies sex abuse allegations, says he should be granted a retrial

Cardinal George Pell is arguing his child sex abuse convictions should be overturned or he should receive a retrial, because of a "fundamental irregularity" that prevented him entering a not guilty plea in front of his jury.

Pell, who is in custody, is expected to pursue the appeal after his sentencing which will take place on March 13.



As he adjusts to time behind bars, the interview exposing the allegations of his offending against the two boys has been released.



The footage shows the first time he supposedly heard the detailed complaints, which he passed off as a "product of fantasy".



Disgusted, he told Detective Sergeant Christopher Reed to "stop it" as he read a victim's recollection of Pell exposing his penis to them.



"What a load of absolute and disgraceful rubbish. Completely false. Madness."



When the physical acts he committed on the boys were described to him - as told to police in 2015 by the surviving victim a year after the accidental death of the second boy - he again denied it.



"What a load of garbage and falsehood. And deranged falsehood."

The Court of Appeal has released Pell's grounds for appeal against his December conviction for sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne, when he was archbishop in 1996.

"There was a fundamental irregularity in the trial process, because the accused was not arraigned in the presence of the jury panel as required," the appeal, filed by Pell's barrister Robert Richter QC, reads.

Pell also takes aim at the reliance of the jury, unhappy with only one victim's evidence.

"The verdicts are unreasonable and cannot be supported, having regard to the evidence, because on the whole of the evidence, including unchallenged exculpatory evidence from more than 20 crown witnesses, it was not open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt on the word of the complainant alone," his first appeal ground says.

