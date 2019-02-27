TODAY |

Cardinal George Pell to wait two weeks to know how long his sentence will be

AAP
Topics
World

One night in prison down, Cardinal George Pell must now wait two weeks to find out just how long his sentence will be.

The 77-year-old was remanded in custody on Wednesday ahead of sentencing by County Court chief judge Peter Kidd for orally raping one 13-year-old boy and molesting another after a Sunday mass at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne in 1996.

Australia's top-ranking Catholic won't apply for bail or pursue his appeal until after the sentence is handed down on March 13.

Leonie Sheedy of survivor group Care Leavers Australasia Network talks to 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell outside court in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

Pell's barrister Robert Richter QC conceded imprisonment is inevitable, while senior crown prosecutor Mark Gibson SC went a step further to indicate the time behind bars is likely to be "significant".

Each of the five charges he was convicted of by a jury in December carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

He's expected to spend long periods on lockdown in protective custody.

On February 26 Pell was convicted of molesting two choirboys. Source: Associated Press

Mr Richter argued in Wednesday's pre-sentence that Pell's offending was at the low end of the scale and had no aggravating features.

"This is no more than a plain, vanilla sexual penetration case where a child is not volunteering or actively participating," Mr Richter said.

"It must be clear by now I am struggling with that," Judge Kidd replied, hitting back.

He labelled Pell's behaviour as callous and brazen.

A reference from former Australian prime minister John Howard was one of 10 put forward by the defence, along with two medical reports.

While Judge Kidd regarded Pell as being unlikely to re-offend, Mr Gibson pushed back over the cardinal's lack of explanation for his behaviour.

"The prisoner has shown no remorse or insight into his offending," he said.

Pell will also be registered as a serious sex offender.

The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes in dramatic escalation of Kashmir dispute

Video shows US cop kneeing, punching handcuffed black man - 'don't kill me'
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, back centre, leaves after a closed door Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Michael Cohen to tell Congress Trump knew WikiLeaks would release emails damaging to Clinton
The US President is hoping to secure funding to build a wall on the Mexico border.

Democrats push vote that would block Trump's 'Fake Emergency' wall declaration