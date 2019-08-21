Cardinal George Pell sexual abuse victim says faith 'still part of my life' as appeal dismissed

The choirboy Cardinal George Pell abused says his Catholic faith is still part of his life and he was never out to get the church.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke out through a statement read by his lawyer Viv Waller following the dismissal today of Pell's appeal against his conviction for assaulting two choirboys at Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral in the 1990s.

It has been four years since the man went to the police with his complaint against Pell, who at the time was one of the Vatican's most powerful figures.

"The criminal process has been stressful. The journey has taken me to places that, in my darkest moments, I feared I could not return from," he said.

"Some commentators have suggested that I reported to the police somehow for my own personal gain. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"I have risked my privacy, my health, my wellbeing, my family.

"I have not instructed my solicitor in relation to any claim for compensation. This is not about money and never has been."

The man said he also never sought to damage the Catholic Church.

"Although my faith has taken a battering it is still a part of my life and part of the lives of my loved ones."

The father of George Pell's second victim, who has since died, shed tears of relief as the decision was read.

"For myself that was a great load lifted off my shoulders. It really was," he told reporters.

"I'm sad that my son's not here to see it. I'm really happy for the other victim."

He also cannot be named and is pursuing compensation.

"Something must have happened to those boys because my son suffered a lot of torment. It destroyed my marriage, it destroyed my life and my ex-wife's life and my daughter's," he said.

"But to get a verdict like that - it's absolutely amazing."

His lawyer said the court made the "correct decision" by upholding the jury's verdict.

"The disgraced cardinal is in the right place behind bars," Lisa Flynn said in a statement.

"Our client has always said that he does not want the man who he holds responsible for his son's downhill spiral and subsequent fatal heroin overdose to ever again have contact with any members of society."

Ms Flynn said the father would continue to pursue compensation through a civil claim against Pell.

Archbishop urges respect for verdict

After two trials and an appeal, Melbourne's Archbishop Peter Comensoli says everyone should respect the court's decision to convict George Pell of child sexual abuse.

"I respectfully receive the court's decision and I encourage everyone to do the same," Archbishop Comensoli said in a statement.

"That there have been two trials and now today's decision in the Court of Appeal, the complexity of the search for the truth in this matter has tested many and may very well continue to do so."

Archbishop Comensoli, who last week revealed he had visited Pell in jail, said he would continue to ensure the fallen cardinal was offered pastoral and spiritual support "according to the teaching and example of Jesus to visit those in prison".

He also acknowledged the victim whose complaint brought down one of the Vatican's most powerful men.

"I humbly acknowledge it has been a challenging time for him and I stand ready to offer pastoral and spiritual help, should he seek it."

Archbishop Comensoli, along with the Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird and Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, acknowledged the case meant the Catholic Church was again confronted by its terrible history of child abuse.

"We acknowledge the pain that those abused by clergy have experienced through the long process of the trials and appeal of Cardinal Pell," the Bishops Conference said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge that this judgement will be distressing to many people.

"We remain committed to doing everything we can to bring healing to those who have suffered greatly and to ensuring that Catholic settings are the safest possible places for all people, but especially for children and vulnerable adults."

Bishop Bird said Pell's failed appeal was the culmination of months of uncertainty.

He said there was a special impact on people in the Ballarat community, because Pell was born in the city, was an assistant priest there and was an Episcopal Vicar for Education in Diocese of Ballarat.

"This is also a troubling time for our Catholic community throughout the whole Ballarat diocese, not only because of Cardinal Pell's connections with our diocese but also because the entire church community is again confronted by the terrible history of abuse of children and the breach of trust that that abuse involved," Bishop Bird said.