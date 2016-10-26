Cardinal George Pell to return to Australia 'as soon as possible' to defend child sexual assault charges

The third most senior Catholic at the Vatican, Cardinal George Pell, has announced he will return to Australia as soon as possible to defend a series of child sex charges.

It has been reported that one of the charges includes rape.

Cardinal Pell was informed of the charges by Victoria Police in the early hours of the morning in his residence at the Vatican.

"Cardinal Pell will return to Australia, as soon as possible, to clear his name following advice and approval by his doctors who will also advise on his travel arrangements," a statement from the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney said.

"He said he is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously."

Cardinal George Pell has been charged on summons with multiple, historical child sexual assault allegations.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Victoria Police today said Cardinal Pell will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing.

Cardinal Pell, the Vatican's finance chief, has repeatedly denied the allegations that date back to his time as a Ballarat priest and Melbourne archbishop.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters that a summons had been served on Dr Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne.

"Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation," Mr Patton told reporters.

The charges "to multiple charges and multiple complainants."

The allegations against the former Ballarat priest and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop were repeated in a book published in May, which Cardinal Pell's office in Rome labelled "an exercise in character assassination".

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher has said Cardinal Pell is the victim of relentless character attacks and has co-operated in every way with multiple police, parliamentary and royal commission investigations.