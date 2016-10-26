 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Cardinal George Pell to return to Australia 'as soon as possible' to defend child sexual assault charges

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

The third most senior Catholic at the Vatican, Cardinal George Pell, has announced he will return to Australia as soon as possible to defend a series of child sex charges.

It has been reported that one of the charges includes rape.

Cardinal Pell was informed of the charges by Victoria Police in the early hours of the morning in his residence at the Vatican.

"Cardinal Pell will return to Australia, as soon as possible, to clear his name following advice and approval by his doctors who will also advise on his travel arrangements," a statement from the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney said.

"He said he is looking forward to his day in court and will defend the charges vigorously."

Cardinal George Pell has been charged on summons with multiple, historical child sexual assault allegations.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Victoria Police today said Cardinal Pell will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing.

Cardinal Pell, the Vatican's finance chief, has repeatedly denied the allegations that date back to his time as a Ballarat priest and Melbourne archbishop.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters that a summons had been served on Dr Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne.

"Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation," Mr Patton told reporters.

The charges "to multiple charges and multiple complainants."

The allegations against the former Ballarat priest and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop were repeated in a book published in May, which Cardinal Pell's office in Rome labelled "an exercise in character assassination".

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher has said Cardinal Pell is the victim of relentless character attacks and has co-operated in every way with multiple police, parliamentary and royal commission investigations.

The child abuse royal commission has yet to hand down its findings about how church figures including Cardinal Pell handled child abuse allegations in Victoria's Ballarat Diocese and the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:11
1
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

00:24
2
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

00:56
3
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

00:56
4
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:30
5
"Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back


01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ