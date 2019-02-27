TODAY |

Cardinal George Pell remanded in custody after judge labels sex abuse 'callous, brazen'

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Cardinal George Pell has been taken into custody and will spend his first night in a jail cell for sexually abusing two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral.

Pell was found guilty in December of orally raping a 13-year-old boy and molesting another after Sunday mass at St Patrick's Cathedral in East Melbourne in 1996.

At the conclusion of a pre-sentence hearing today, County Court of Victoria Chief Judge Peter Kidd instructed officers to "take him away, please".

The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked. Source: 1 NEWS

There was silence in the filled courtroom as Pell slowly stood and was handed his walking stick.

Australia's top-ranking Catholic strode, head down, to the door beyond which he will spend his first night in jail.

The 77-year-old paused at the threshold, turned to Judge Kidd and bowed.

It is expected he will be placed in protective custody and will await a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 13 before seeking bail.

"Cardinal George Pell has not applied for bail today," lawyer Paul Galbally said in a statement.

"He believes it is appropriate for him to await his sentencing.

"Despite the unprecedented media coverage, Cardinal Pell has always and continues to maintain his innocence."

A bail application had been listed in the Court of Appeal this afternoon but was withdrawn.

Leonie Sheedy of survivor group Care Leavers Australasia Network talks to 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell outside court in Melbourne. Source: 1 NEWS

The physically ailing Pell had previously been on bail throughout the proceedings and underwent double knee surgery in Sydney in December.

His lawyers have lodged an appeal on three grounds, including that the jury verdict was unreasonable.

Robert Richter QC has argued his alleged offending was at the low end of the scale.

"This is no more than a plain, vanilla sexual penetration case where a child is not volunteering or actively participating," he said.

Mr Richter also said a "temporary loss of judgment" could not be ruled out.

But Judge Kidd pushed back, saying Pell had engaged in shocking conduct that allowed no "innocent explanation".

"At the moment I see this as callous, brazen offending. Blatant," the judge said.

"It leaves to me only one inference, which is at the time he thought he was going to get away with it."

The Pulitzer Prize winning Boston Globe journalist spoke told TVNZ1’s Breakfast the church is “incapable of policing itself”. Source: Breakfast

Pell's defence team submitted 10 character references, including from former Australian prime minister John Howard.

"These people love him; none of them believe he is capable of these offences," Mr Richter said.

Mr Richter said Pell was a man of the "highest character".

"He relates to everyone from a prime minister to street beggars," he said.

Senior crown prosecutor Mark Gibson SC said Pell's abuse of two vulnerable boys warranted immediate imprisonment.

"The prisoner has shown no remorse or insight into his offending," he said.

On February 26 Pell was convicted of molesting two choirboys. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Cyclone Pola.

Cyclone Pola strengthens to a category two, Tonga in firing line
01:03
Canterbury District Commander superintendent John Price appeared emotional as he spoke to reporters about last night’s shooting.

'It tears at the very fabric of our society' - Police make emotional statement after man shoots at officers in Christchurch
The President’s former fixer has been jailed on campaign finance violations, relating to hush payments he made on behalf of Mr Trump.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen disbarred from practising law
00:24
There are reports a person has been shot following an incident in Christchurch’s Shirley.

Man shot by police in Christchurch gunfight wanted after cop cars twice fired upon at the weekend