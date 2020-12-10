Cardinal George Pell recalls his 'dark moments' in jail before sexual abuse acquittal

Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse, has recalled his “dark moments” in jail in his first interview since leaving an Australian prison for Rome.

In April Pell was cleared of abusing two choir boys at his Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s. He was jailed in March 2019 after being found guilty of the offending, before the High Court quashed his convictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Vatican treasurer said his faith, as well as people's prayers, are what got him through his jail time before his acquittal earlier this year.

"It was bad, it wasn't like a holiday but I don't want to exaggerate how difficult it was but there were many dark moments,” Pell said.

His lowest point in prison was when his first appeal was rejected in August 2019.

"I was down. I was very disappointed. I came to be very cross, I said my prayers and got on with things."

Pell described sexual abuse within the church as a "cancer" that only "love" and "forgiveness" can remedy.