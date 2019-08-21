TODAY |

Cardinal George Pell loses appeal over choirboy rape conviction, to remain in prison

AAP
Catholic Cardinal George Pell's appeal against his child sexual abuse conviction has been dismissed and he will remain in prison.

Pell was convicted in December of five charges over the rape of one 13-year-old choirboy and sexual assault of another at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Victoria rejected the centrepiece of Pell's appeal in a 2-1 decision in Melbourne today.

Chief Justice Ann Ferguson and President Chris Maxwell were agreed in their decision, while Justice Mark Weinberg said he would have ordered Pell be acquitted.

The judge labelled Pell's actions as brazen, forceful and arrogant.

Pell was sentenced to six years in prison, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Justice Ferguson said she and Justice Maxwell believed the complainant was a compelling witness, not a fantasist.

"Throughout his evidence the complainant came across as someone who was telling the truth," she said.

"He did not seek to embellish his evidence or tailor it in a manner favourable to the prosecution."

Now Pell is behind bars after being convicted of abusing two choirboys in Melbourne.

She said the judges had watched the evidence, including some parts a number of times.

They also visited the cathedral and examined the robes, which Pell's defence team had argued were too heavy to be pulled aside so he could expose his penis, as had been alleged.

"We found the robes were capable of being manoeuvred in a way that could be described as moved or pulled aside," she said.

Pell was convicted in Australia in December for the rape of a choirboy.
