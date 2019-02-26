Cardinal George Pell, convicted of child sex abuse, faces potential maximum 50-year prison term

The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse, Cardinal George Pell, faces a potential maximum 50-year prison term after a sentencing hearing which begins in Melbourne today.

Pell has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass in a Melbourne cathedral.

A jury convicted Pell of abusing two 13-year-old boys whom he had caught swigging sacramental wine in a rear room of St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 when he was archbishop.

Pell is Pope Francis' top financial adviser and the Vatican's economy minister. He bowed his head as a jury delivered unanimous verdicts in the Victoria County Court on December 11 after more than two days of deliberation.

The court had until yesterday forbidden publication of any details about the trial.

The 77-year-old faces a potential maximum 50-year prison term.

He lodged an appeal last week against the convictions.