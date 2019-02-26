TODAY |

Cardinal George Pell, convicted of child sex abuse, faces potential maximum 50-year prison term

Associated Press
World
Religion
Crime and Justice
Australia

The most senior Catholic cleric ever charged with child sex abuse, Cardinal George Pell, faces a potential maximum 50-year prison term after a sentencing hearing which begins in Melbourne today.

Pell has been convicted of molesting two choirboys moments after celebrating Mass in a Melbourne cathedral.

A jury convicted Pell of abusing two 13-year-old boys whom he had caught swigging sacramental wine in a rear room of St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 when he was archbishop.

Pell is Pope Francis' top financial adviser and the Vatican's economy minister. He bowed his head as a jury delivered unanimous verdicts in the Victoria County Court on December 11 after more than two days of deliberation.

The court had until yesterday forbidden publication of any details about the trial.

The 77-year-old faces a potential maximum 50-year prison term. 

He lodged an appeal last week against the convictions.

Details of the trial had been suppressed because until yesterday, Pell had faced a second trial in April on charges that he indecently assaulted two boys aged nine or 10 and 11 or 12 as a young priest in the late 1970s in a public pool in his hometown of Ballarat.

Cardinal Pell was found guilty in a Melbourne trial in December, but suppression orders prevented the world’s media reporting it. Source: 1 NEWS
