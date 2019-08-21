TODAY |

Cardinal George Pell to appeal child sex abuse conviction at Australia's highest court

Source:  Associated Press

The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse will take his appeal to Australia’s highest court tomorrow in potentially his last bid to clear his name.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pell was convicted in Australia in December for the rape of a choirboy. Source: 1 NEWS

Cardinal George Pell was sentenced a year ago to six years in prison for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral while he was the city’s archbishop in the late 1990s.

He was convicted by the unanimous verdict of a Victoria state County Court jury in December 2018 after a jury in an earlier trial was deadlocked.

A Victoria Court of Appeal rejected his appeal against his convictions in a 2-1 majority decision in August last year.

Pope Francis’ 78-year-old former finance minister will argue before the High Court that the guilty verdicts were unreasonable and could not be supported by the whole of the evidence including more than 20 prosecution witnesses including priests, altar servers and former choirboys.

Prosecutors have told the judges in written submissions that it is not their role to determine whether it was open to the jury to find the offending proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The court has not announced whether seven or five judges will hear the case that is set for two days.

The court will effectively hear Pell’s appeal in its entirety before they technically decide whether they will even hear his appeal.

They could decide he does not have permission to appeal, he has permission to appeal but the appeal is denied, or he has permission to appeal and the appeal is upheld.

The judges could also send Pell’s appeal back to the Victoria Court of Appeals to be reheard by another three judges.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cheers greeted the news in Melbourne that Pell would remain behind bars. Source: 1 NEWS

Pell had been working as a gardener at a Melbourne prison. But he was transferred in January after a drone illegally flew overhead in a suspected attempt to photograph the famous inmate, the Herald Sun newspaper reported.

He was moved to the maximum-security Barwon Prison near Geelong, southwest of Melbourne. He won't travel to Canberra for his appeal hearing. It is not known when the judges will deliver their rulings.

One of Pell’s victims died of a heroin overdoses in 2014 without telling anyone of the abuse.

The survivor went to police after attending his friend’s funeral. Neither victim can be identified because the identities of sexual assault victims have to be kept secret under state law.

READ MORE
Australia’s Cardinal George Pell jailed for abusing two choir boys

Lawyer Lisa Flynn represents the dead choirboy’s father, who blames Pell's abuse for his son's drug overdose. The father cannot be identified.

“The enormity of the High Court hearing is not lost on our client,” Flynn said in a statement.

“He realises that George Pell could well be released from jail despite having been convicted of five charges of sexual abuse, including the sexual abuse of his young son who ended up dying of a drug overdose at just 30 years old,” she said.

“If the High Court allows George Pell to walk free from jail, our client says he will lose all faith in our legal system,” she added.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Coronavirus: Workplaces with 'hot desks' are hotbeds for germs, experts warn
2
Review: The Bachelorette - The men get a serving as one kicked off for having 'girlfriend' back home
3
Mum of Kiwi teen who died of meningitis wants more public awareness of disease, vaccines
4
Eight-night cruise to Fiji for $495 - Companies offering cheap fares amid coronavirus outbreak
5
Ministry of Health gives green light for mass gatherings this weekend, with coronavirus caveat
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Annual defence meeting with Australia postponed due to coronavirus

China's president visits coronavirus epicentre Wuhan for first time since illness emerged

Miley Cyrus cancels bushfire relief performance in Australia, citing coronavirus fears

Fremantle Dockers AFL player sent for precautionary coronavirus test