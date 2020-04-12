Cardboard beds set up at Japan airport for passengers waiting Covid-19 results

Cardboard boxes have been prepared as temporary beds at Tokyo’s Narita international airport for arriving passengers awaiting their test results for the coronavirus.

People wait their test results for the coronavirus at temporary beds made with cardboard boxes at Narita International Airport in Narita, near Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

Shotaro Tajima, a Japanese Health Ministry official in the contagious diseases section, said yesterday people are now at nearby hotels and have not had to stay in the boxes.

If cases grow, people may need to wait longer for test results, which usually come back within several hours.

Japan is requiring tests for people who fly in from dozens of nations, including the US, China and Italy.

The government’s state of emergency declared this week requests people to stay home.

It also asks businesses to shut down but allows exceptions, such as small “izakaya” counter-bar restaurants, which can be open from 5am to 8pm in Tokyo (local time).

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.