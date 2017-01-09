Car slides through garage, crashes into swimming pool during US blizzard

Icy conditions in Wake County, North Carolina forced a vehicle to slide down a driveway, through a garage and into the pool in a home's backyard.

Video from WTVD-TV shows the sport utility vehicle (SUV) sitting in the pool after the accident yesterday.

The winter weather still has a grip on the state even though warmer weather is forecast later this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 62 of the state's 100 counties.

The advisory stretches from Robbinsville in extreme western North Carolina east to Tarboro.