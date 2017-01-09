Car slides through garage, crashes into swimming pool during US blizzard

Source:Associated Press
Icy conditions in Wake County, North Carolina forced a vehicle to slide down a driveway, through a garage and into the pool in a home's backyard.
Video from WTVD-TV shows the sport utility vehicle (SUV) sitting in the pool after the accident yesterday.
The winter weather still has a grip on the state even though warmer weather is forecast later this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for 62 of the state's 100 counties.
The advisory stretches from Robbinsville in extreme western North Carolina east to Tarboro.
The weather service says there is still ice and snow on many roads in the state.
