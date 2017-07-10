Car slams into US cyclist sending him tumbling on the road with serious injuries

GoPro footage has captured the moment a cyclist tumbled onto the road after being clipped by a car in Tennessee, US.

Tyler Noe was cycling along a designated bike route when the vehicle collided with him.

The crunch of the bike being hit can be heard on the video, which was uploaded yesterday afternoon by Greg Goodman who said the incident was allegedly intentional.

"We had a witness behind us who said he has seen this same Volvo try to hit someone else last week. Tyler is at the hospital and doing ok. He is one TOUGH DUDE!"

Mr Noe is said by ABC to be recovering in hospital with serious injuries.

Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, was arrested for an array of hit and run charges, reports ABC.