Car seen flying off cliff in California in horrific dashcam footage

The horrifying moment a speeding car flew off a cliff top in California was caught on camera by a passing motorist.

Dash cam footage shows the car going off the coastal road in California, but there has been no sign of it since. Source: 1 NEWS

Video was posted online by the San Mateo county sheriff's office today, as part of an investigation into the incident.

A passing driver heads along the highway south of Gray Whale Cove, when a dark green Lexus speeds in front of it.

When the car hits a lip on the road, it briefly flies into the air before hurtling off the cliff's edge.

The witness says the incident occurred at around 11am on Monday (local time), police say.

A massive search and rescue effort was launched, with more than five agencies including the US Coastguard involved.

However no vehicle or occupants were located, local police say.

"Search efforts had to be called off due to dangerous water conditions and have remained this way through Thursday morning," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook today.

It's still not know what led to the crash, police say.

