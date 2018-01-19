Car ploughs into boardwalk on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach leaving more than 10 people injured

A car has driven onto the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and Brazilian authorities say at least 11 people have been injured.

Police officers stand next to the a car after the incident. Source: Associated Press

The Twitter account of Brazil's military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in today's (Thursday night's Brazil time's) incident has been taken into custody.

A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.