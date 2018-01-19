 

Car ploughs into boardwalk on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach leaving more than 10 people injured

Associated Press

A car has driven onto the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and Brazilian authorities say at least 11 people have been injured.

Police officers stand next to the a car that has driven into the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Military police said on Twitter that at least 11 people were injured and that the driver has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Police officers stand next to the a car after the incident.

Source: Associated Press

The Twitter account of Brazil's military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in today's (Thursday night's Brazil time's) incident has been taken into custody.

A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.

The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossed the wide sidewalk that runs between the beach and a busy road. Several people were knocked down and lying on the ground.

Central and South America

