Car park blaze in Liverpool destroys hundreds of vehicles on New Years Eve

Firefighters in Liverpool battled a blaze which destroyed hundreds of vehicles and forced thousands to evacuate from surrounding buildings on New Year's Eve.

Reuters reports that local police said all cars inside the multi-storey Kings Dock car park, which has a capacity of 1,600 vehicles, had been destroyed, and owners should contact their insurance companies.

There was an international horse show scheduled to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena, next to the car park, which was cancelled.

Organisers said all people and horses involved were safe, according to Reuters.