Car enthusiasts look away! Maserati drowns in Melbourne flood waters

A Maserati driver's risky move to drive through a flooded Melbourne underpass hasn't ended well.

Rain has pummeled Australia's state of Victoria throughout the weekend and is now expected to ease after a summer's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing flash floods and forcing people from their homes.

Despite road warnings and reminders, this Maserati driver drove his expensive car under a flooded underpass in Footscray yesterday afternoon.