Car enthusiasts look away! Maserati drowns in Melbourne flood waters

A Maserati driver's risky move to drive through a flooded Melbourne underpass hasn't ended well. 

Heavy rain has pelted the Australian State of Victoria over the weekend, receiving summer’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.
Rain has pummeled Australia's state of Victoria throughout the weekend and is now expected to ease after a summer's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing flash floods and forcing people from their homes.

Despite road warnings and reminders, this Maserati driver drove his expensive car under a flooded underpass in Footscray yesterday afternoon.

The car was left partially submerged, with water filling the interior of the vehicle. 

