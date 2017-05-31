 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Car bomb rips through diplomatic area of Kabul killing 64, injuring hundreds

share

Source:

Associated Press

A car bomb rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul today, killing 64 people and wounding as many as 320.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

Clouds of smoke can be seen rising from the city centre.
Source: Associated Press

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but both the Taliban and the ISIS have staged large-scale attacks in Kabul in the past.

Details on the blast in the in Wazir Akbar Khan district were sketchy and Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, did not have a breakdown of the casualties.

The explosion occurred at the peak of Kabul's rush hour when roads are packed with worktime commuters.

The neighbourhood is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies protected by dozens of 10-foot-high blast walls and government offices, guarded by police and national security forces. The German Embassy, the Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Palace are all in the area.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, confirmed that so far more than 60 wounded in the explosion were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

Danish said the blast was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

"We don't know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians," said Danish.

Windows were shattered in shops, restaurants and other buildings up to a kilometre from the blast site.

"There are a large number of casualties, but I don't know, how many people are killed or wounded," said an eyewitness at the site, Gul Rahim.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:48
2
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:11
3
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

00:16
4
The Halswell home of Michael McGrath, 49, has been examined by police as part of their investigation.

Properties searched over disappearance of Christchurch man, police hold 'serious concerns' for welfare

00:29
5
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

1 NEWS NOW takes a look back at the fourth day of America's Cup action.

02:58
It will be available to 600 owners who police have identified as 'high risk'.

Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

The new Government fund will be available to 600 dairy owners police have identified as "high risk".

02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ