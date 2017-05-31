Car bomb rips through diplomatic area of Kabul killing 64, injuring hundreds

A car bomb rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Afghanistan's capital Kabul today, killing 64 people and wounding as many as 320.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but both the Taliban and the ISIS have staged large-scale attacks in Kabul in the past.

Details on the blast in the in Wazir Akbar Khan district were sketchy and Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, did not have a breakdown of the casualties.

The explosion occurred at the peak of Kabul's rush hour when roads are packed with worktime commuters.

The neighbourhood is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies protected by dozens of 10-foot-high blast walls and government offices, guarded by police and national security forces. The German Embassy, the Foreign Ministry and the Presidential Palace are all in the area.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, confirmed that so far more than 60 wounded in the explosion were admitted to different Kabul hospitals.

Danish said the blast was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

"We don't know at this moment what was the target of the attack, but most of the casualties are civilians," said Danish.

Windows were shattered in shops, restaurants and other buildings up to a kilometre from the blast site.