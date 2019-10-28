TODAY |

Car bomb kills at least 12 in Syrian town held by Turkey

Syrian opposition activists say a car bomb has killed at least 12 people in a northern town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 14 people, including nine civilians, were killed Saturday in the town of al-Bab.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 12 people were killed in the blast near a bus station in the town.

Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Explosions have killed and wounded scores of people in Turkish-held areas of northeastern Syria in recent months.

Those attacks have come amid an expanding Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish-held towns and villages along a stretch of the border.

