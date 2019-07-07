TODAY |

Car bomb kills 12, wounds scores in Afghanistan as peace talks with Taliban take place in Doha

Associated Press
The Taliban carried out a devastating suicide car bombing in central Afghanistan today that killed 12 people and wounded over 150 others, said Afghan officials.

The attack came as an all-Afghan peace conference, which includes the Taliban, were underway today in Doha in an effort to end to the country's relentless wars.

A provincial council member, Hasan Raza Yousafi, said the car bomb ripped through central Ghazni, the capital of the province of the same name. The dead included eight security personnel, he said.

Many of the wounded were students of a nearby high school, said theprovincial health department chief, Zahir Shah Nekmal. He said most of the injured suffered cuts and abrasions from broken glass.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility for the suicide attack saying the target was the intelligence service's compound in Ghazni. He said the bombing killed tens of intelligence employees. The Taliban often exaggerate such claims.

Meanwhile, US Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad hailed the intra-Afghan talks underway in Doha as a good first step toward substantive negotiations between Afghans on a framework for the country's future.

He said Washington's "aspiration" is to have that framework in place by September 1 and ahead of the Afghan presidential election.

Khalilzad, who has been holding direct talks with the Taliban for the past six days also in Doha, told a press briefing that included The Associated Press that the discussions were the most productive ever.

He will resume talks with the Taliban on Wednesday, he said.

Talks have covered a timeframe for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, verifiable anti-terror guarantees from the Taliban, intra-Afghan negotiations and an eventual cease-fire.

