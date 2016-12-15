IS car bomb in Syria kills at least 35 people

A car bombing north of a Syrian town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group killed at least 35 people on Friday, mostly civilians who had gathered trying to go back home, Turkey's news agency and Syrian activists said.

Syrian soldiers walking among damaged buildings on a street filled with debris near the ancient Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo Source: Associated Press

According to Mohammed al-Tawil, a leading Syrian opposition fighter in the area, a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about eight kilometres north of al-Bab.

The explosion went off as the opposition fighters were organising the return of civilians from al-Bab who had been displaced by the fighting for their town, he said.

Al-Bab, which had been controlled by IS since late 2013, was captured on Thursday local time, after more than two months of fighting led by Turkish troops supporting Syrian opposition fighters.

IS militants who withdrew from the town still control areas around it.

"A small civilian pick-up truck reached the gathering and went off at the security checkpoint," al-Tawil said over the telephone from Sousian.

Al-Tawil, a member of the opposition al-Bab military council, said about four fighters manning the checkpoint were killed in the attack.

Al-Tawil, who was at the security office at the time of the explosion, said the rest of the casualties were civilians from al-Bab.

The Syrian opposition-run Qasioun news agency put the death toll at 45 while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 42 were killed.

Anadolu news agency said at least 41 of those wounded in the attack were taken to the Turkish border town of Kilis, where they are being treated in a state hospital.