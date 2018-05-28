Captive dolphins enjoy seeing friendly humans most of all, study finds

Scientists working with dolphins in France have measured the happiness of dolphins for the first time - and found they enjoy seeing their favourite humans.

The team measured which activities the dolphins looked forward to the most, the BBC reports, in a three-year project to measure the welfare of dolphins in captivity.

Lead researcher Dr Isabella Clegg and her team designed experiments to decode the behaviour of the dolphins, including looking at their physical postures to determine moods.

The dolphins were seen to "spy-hop" - to put their heads above water - to look for familiar people like their trainers.