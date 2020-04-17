Captain Tom Moore honoured with Royal Mail postmark after NHS fundraiser walk nears $60 million

Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old war veteran who raised millions of dollars for the UKs national health service, has been honoured with a special postmark.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Captain Tom, who is from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, has now raised almost NZD$60 million (£29 million) amid the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden.

The outpouring of donations came with a number of messages from stars across the UK including Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams who tweeted: "Once a hero always a hero".

Now, according to the BBC, his 100th birthday this week is being marked with a postmark.

All stamped post up until Friday (Saturday New Zealand time) will be marked with the message: "Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020."

Royal Mail said it was "honoured" to issue the postmark.

"What Captain Thomas Moore has achieved is truly phenomenal, and this is reflected in the affection shown for him across the world," David Gold, director of public affairs and policy at Royal Mail, told the BBC.

But he's not stopping there. Captain Tom is now extending his challenge to 200 laps of his garden after he completed the first 100 laps two weeks ahead of schedule.