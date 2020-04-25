Captain Tom Moore becomes oldest UK music chart topper with charity single

Captain Tom Moore, the English veteran made famous by his fundraising efforts for the Britain's public health service - the NHS - has become the oldest artist to top the UK music charts.

Mr Moore, 99, turns 100 on April 30, and his fundraising effort of walking lengths of his yard went so viral that he has now raised more than £28 million (NZ$57.5 million).

He also released a charity single You'll Never Walk Alone, which was put together along with recording artist Michael Ball and a choir of NHS staff, which has rocketed to number 1 this week, knocking off The Weeknd from the top spot.

Mr Moore told The Guardian it was "wonderful news", and that "my grandchildren can't believe I am a chart-topper".

Sales from the track will also go towards the NHS.