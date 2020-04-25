TODAY |

Captain Tom Moore becomes oldest UK music chart topper with charity single

Source:  1 NEWS

Captain Tom Moore, the English veteran made famous by his fundraising efforts for the Britain's public health service - the NHS - has become the oldest artist to top the UK music charts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veteran’s cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball, knocked The Weeknd off the top spot. Source: BBC

Mr Moore, 99, turns 100 on April 30, and his fundraising effort of walking lengths of his yard went so viral that he has now raised more than £28 million (NZ$57.5 million).

He also released a charity single You'll Never Walk Alone, which was put together along with recording artist Michael Ball and a choir of NHS staff, which has rocketed to number 1 this week, knocking off The Weeknd from the top spot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Captain Tom Moore wanted to do his bit for NHS during the Covid-19 crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Moore told The Guardian it was "wonderful news", and that "my grandchildren can't believe I am a chart-topper".

Sales from the track will also go towards the NHS.

Mr Moore took the record of oldest chart topper from Tom Jones, who was 68 when (Barry) Islands In The Stream reached the top of the charts in 2009.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand
2
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
3
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
4
Lone bagpipe player performs on deserted Mount Maunganui beach as sun rises on Anzac Day
5
Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Dutch football league cancelled due to coronavirus, no winner declared
01:53

US death toll from Covid-19 passes 50,000

Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket
03:49

Driver charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died to be behind bars for months