Captain Sir Tom Moore's family at bedside as he battles Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

He captured the hearts of many early on in the pandemic, but now Captain Sir Tom Moore is facing his own battle against Covid-19. 

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran who raised millions of dollars in the battle against Covid has been hospitalised near London. Source: 1 NEWS

After 24 hours of silence on his condition, Bedford Hospital released a statement with the agreement of his daughters Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira.

"Bedford Hospital continues to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore. At this time Captain’s family are with him."

Captain Tom Moore wanted to do his bit for NHS during the Covid-19 crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

The Word War II veteran shot to fame last year where he raised over NZ$61 million for the National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden. 

The 100-year-old had been seeking treatment for pneumonia over the last few weeks before testing positive last week for Covid-19 and being admitted in to hospital on Saturday. 

His daughter, Hanna Grace Ingram-Moore detailed earlier that Captain Tom was not in the ICU but rather seeking treatment from a ward when first admitted. 

No further indication as to how his health is holding up as been provided at this stage. 

