Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by The Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore has received a knighthood from the Queen in recognition of his NZ$66.5 million fundraising effort for the NHS.

On his way to the special ceremony in Windsor Castle, a reporter asked the war veteran if he was worried about kneeling down and getting up.

"If I kneel down, I’ll never get up again," Sir Tom replied.

The setting was within the confines of Windsor Castle, with the 100-year-old former army officer joined by his family.

Both he and the Queen made sure they kept at least one metre apart as her majesty used the ceremonial knighting sword - which belonged to her father George VI - to tap both of the captain’s shoulders, before handing him his medal.

The pair proceeded to have a chat, but it was unclear what they were saying.