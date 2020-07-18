Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by The Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore has received a knighthood from the Queen in recognition of his NZ$66.5 million fundraising effort for the NHS.
On his way to the special ceremony in Windsor Castle, a reporter asked the war veteran if he was worried about kneeling down and getting up.
"If I kneel down, I’ll never get up again," Sir Tom replied.
The setting was within the confines of Windsor Castle, with the 100-year-old former army officer joined by his family.
Both he and the Queen made sure they kept at least one metre apart as her majesty used the ceremonial knighting sword - which belonged to her father George VI - to tap both of the captain’s shoulders, before handing him his medal.
The pair proceeded to have a chat, but it was unclear what they were saying.
Sir Tom Moore captured the hearts of the world by completing 100 laps before he turned 100 to raise money for NHS charities.