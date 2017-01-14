 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I can't even begin to comprehend it' - woman found 18 years after she was stolen as a newborn

share

Source:

Associated Press

Stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago, a young woman who came to suspect she didn't belong with the people who raised her has been found in South Carolina.

The woman was overwhelmed to find she was stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago by a woman posing as a nurse.
Source: Associated Press

Police charged the woman she long believed was her mother with kidnapping.

Thanks to DNA analysis, the young woman now knows her birth name: Kamiyah Mobley.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said today at a news conference that she's is in good health, but understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, South Carolina, at the home where Mobley was raised, and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.

This Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 arrest photo made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via the Colleton County Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams, under arrest in Walterboro, SC. Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville, Fla., 18 years ago. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via Colleton Sheriff's Office via AP)

An arrest photo made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via the Colleton County Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams, under arrest in Walterboro. She is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl 18 years ago.

Source: Associated Press

Ms Mobley was only eight-hours-old when she was taken from her young mother by a woman posing as a nurse at University Medical Center in 1998.

A massive search ensued, with helicopters circling the hospital and the city on high alert, and thousands of tips came in over the years, but authorities apparently had no clue where she was.

All that time, police said, she was being raised under a different name in Walterboro.

Then, some months ago, the young woman "had an inclination" that she may have been kidnapped, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said Ms Mobley is being provided with counselling.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Black Caps opener fell just before interval after the visitors dominated the morning session on day three.

Live updates: Black Caps lose Raval after Bangladesh score 595

00:51
2
The woman was overwhelmed to find she was stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago by a woman posing as a nurse.

'I can't even begin to comprehend it' - woman found 18 years after she was stolen as a newborn

00:19
3
Campbell ran an excellent line and used his speed to cross over the try-line in Waikato's 24-14 win over Southland at the National Sevens competition.

Waikato's young Sevens star Tyler Campbell blitzes Southland defenders with clever footwork

00:30
4
Vuga Tagicakibau started the play deep inside his own 22 with Liam Daniela finishing it off at the other end.

Video: Tricky Counties Manukau score sublime full field try against Turbos


5
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist found safe and sound in Auckland

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ