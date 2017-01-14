'I can't even begin to comprehend it' - woman found 18 years after she was stolen as a newborn

Stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago, a young woman who came to suspect she didn't belong with the people who raised her has been found in South Carolina.

Police charged the woman she long believed was her mother with kidnapping.

Thanks to DNA analysis, the young woman now knows her birth name: Kamiyah Mobley.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said today at a news conference that she's is in good health, but understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, South Carolina, at the home where Mobley was raised, and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.

An arrest photo made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via the Colleton County Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams, under arrest in Walterboro. She is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl 18 years ago. Source: Associated Press

Ms Mobley was only eight-hours-old when she was taken from her young mother by a woman posing as a nurse at University Medical Center in 1998.

A massive search ensued, with helicopters circling the hospital and the city on high alert, and thousands of tips came in over the years, but authorities apparently had no clue where she was.

All that time, police said, she was being raised under a different name in Walterboro.

Then, some months ago, the young woman "had an inclination" that she may have been kidnapped, the sheriff said.