'I can't breathe' - Confronting video shows US cop kneeling on man's neck before he dies in custody

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired today.

Video filmed by a bystander on Monday shows how the man pleaded that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after the man stopped moving.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the terminations on Twitter, and said the firings were the "right call".

The case has drawn comparisons to that of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after being placed in a police chokehold.

Police said the man matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store, and that he resisted arrest.

The unidentified officer ignores his pleas.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please, man," the man is heard telling the officer.

The man who died was identified as George Floyd by a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney who said he had been hired by Floyd's family.